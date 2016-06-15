"Skyler is exactly me, which is why I have so much patience for it," she tells PEOPLE

Rachel Zoe on Son Skyler Being Her Mini Me: 'I Gave Birth to Myself in a Boy'

Rachel Zoe certainly has her hands full — but she wouldn’t have life any other way.

The fashion guru, 44, spoke to PEOPLE at the Beverly Hills, California, home of Christina Aguilera Sunday — where she was attending the Children Mending Hearts 8th Annual Fundraiser Empathy Rocks — and dished on how her sons Skyler Morrison, 5, and Kaius Jagger, 2, are like their parents.

“Skyler is me and Kaius is [my husband Rodger Berman] in every way,” admits Zoe, who was honored by Jessica Alba with the Humanitarian of the Year Award at the fundraiser. “I gave birth to myself in a boy, somehow or another. No, really. Skyler is exactly me, which is why I have so much patience for it.”

“To be honest, they’re both equally amazing, just totally different and delicious,” she continues. “One hates to sleep — Skyler hates sleeping, like me. Kaius would sleep 20 hours a day if he could. So jealous. Just like Rodger — Rodger needs 20 hours of sleep.”

Zoe, who has recently launched a summer maternity collection with A Pea in the Pod, adds that her older son just hit a big milestone.

“He just graduated preschool, [and is] about to start kindergarten. His little brother and him are kind of glued together.”

She also shared with PEOPLE how her marriage to Berman, whom she has been with for almost 25 years, has been affected by having children.

“Let’s put it this way: It’s not about us at all. It’s totally about them,” Zoe confesses. “I think that once you have kids, your entire life just goes that way. It’s the greatest thing in the world.”

In fact, Zoe is such a dedicated mother that if she had an extra hour in her day, she’d dedicate it to her children.

“Honestly, squeeze my kids. Just hug them more,” she says.

“When they’re sleeping, I sneak in and kiss them. So I mean, I would say sleep, but I’d be lying because I wouldn’t. My brain would be moving too fast to actually sleep.”