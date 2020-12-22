Rachel Zoe's Son Skyler, 9½, Speaks Out as He Recovers After Falling 40 Feet from a Ski Lift

"Sky is the bravest little soul that was indeed saved by an angel," Rachel Zoe wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday

The fashion designer, 49, gave fans an update on her older child Skyler Morrison's condition on Tuesday, sharing a new video message from the young boy on her Instagram account.

"And just like that after experiencing an actual miracle..#Sky is almost 💯 percent back to himself after falling 40 feet from a ski-lift less than 48 hours ago🙏🏻❤️," she wrote in the caption. "I cannot yet retell the story as it really happened but @rbermanus and I will heal our pain with time knowing that Sky is ok and stronger than ever. I don’t typically share traumatic moments with my community, but the love we felt from so many of you was overwhelming and truly helped heal us all."

"Both Skyler and I have endless gratitude for your prayers and kindness and we will never forget it," Zoe continued. "Sky is the bravest little soul that was indeed saved by an angel 👼🏼 🙏🏻 ."

The Rachel Zoe Project alum — who also shares son Kaius Jagger, 7 this month, with husband Rodger Berman — went on to explain that Skyler "wanted me to share this video today because he felt bad so many people were so worried about him."

"To all the parents, please please hug your babies of any age extra tight from us today," Zoe added. "Thank you again for your love we truly felt it deeply. #grateful XoRZ."

In the video, Skyler can be seen wearing white pajamas while sitting on a couch inside what appears to be a ski resort.

"I am doing pretty well. I could walk, I could run and I could go upside down," he says, as he performs a somersault on the sofa. "Besides that, my neck is a little sore, but I'm doing pretty well. I'm doing pretty good."

Like his mother, Skyler also showed appreciation for the outpour of support following his accident, telling viewers, "Thank you, guys, for looking out for me."

On Monday, Zoe revealed on her Instagram Story that Skyler was taken to the emergency room over the weekend after falling off a ski lift.

Alongside a picture of her eldest son in a hospital bed, the mom of two wrote that the situation should "remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute."

In another post, Zoe said that "Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift."

"Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened. Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion," she wrote, adding that she and her husband are "scarred for life" over the frightening incident.