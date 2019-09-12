Rachel Zoe Defends Son's Long Hair That He Thinks Is 'Cool': 'It's Not Like I'm Torturing Him'

Image zoom Rachel Zoe and her sons Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids & Pottery Barn Teen

Oversized sunnies and flowy chiffons are practically synonymous with Rachel Zoe.

Over the course of her nearly two-decade-long career, the stylist-turned-designer, 48, has perfected her signature look. And now her son Kaius Jagger, 5½, has developed a fashionable look of his own: tousled long locks!

Zoe — who partnered with Pottery Barn to design kids and teen home collections that launch Thursday — tells PEOPLE that Kaius loves his shoulder-length hair.

“For the record, my son thinks he has cool surfer hair,” say The Zoe Report founder, who’s also mom to 8-year-old son Skyler Morrison. “At the end of the day, it’s not like I’m torturing him. He loves his hair. He thinks it’s cool.”

Image zoom Rachel Zoe (R) and family Donato Sardella/Getty

Image zoom Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids & Pottery Barn Teen

Zoe often shares photos of both her kids, whom she shares with husband Rodger Berman, on Instagram, despite receiving some negative comments from fans and followers.

“A few days ago, someone said something [on Instagram] like, ‘You know, Rachel, I think at this point your kids are old enough to where they’re going to start being made fun of for their long hair. You should really cut it and be nice to your sons,’ ” she recalls. “I responded with, ‘Please unfollow me.’ “

The fashion mogul says she “can’t wrap her head around” the concept of using social media to criticize someone else’s kids or their parenting style. “I think anyone who takes the time to insult someone’s child is pretty much a horrific human being,” Zoe tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids & Pottery Barn Teen

The busy mother of two doesn’t document every waking moment on social media, but feels that keeping Skyler and Kaius off social media — as celebrities like Zoë Saldana, Kristen Bell and Halle Berry have chosen to do — would be disingenuous for her, personally.

“My kids and my work are my life,” she says. “If you don’t see my kids, I’m not sharing a huge part of my life with my followers. I’m pretty obsessed with them.”

Image zoom Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids & Pottery Barn Teen

Image zoom Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids & Pottery Barn Teen

Zoe has a distinct style in her own Los Angeles home: lots of white, with ’60s- and ’70s-inspired pieces and pops of luxe textures. But her latest Pottery Barn collaboration marks the entrepreneur’s first time designing a home collection of her own.

The vibe is classic Zoe: a myriad of chic whites, with splashes of sequins and gold. Just a few of the items included in the kids’ collection are a Leonard Lamp ($159), Play All Day Sign ($199) and Ride-On Car ($159).

“No matter what age, I really like the feeling of walking into your room and feeling calm and feeling kind of like you’re in a dream setting,” she tells PEOPLE. “I really tried to create what I would’ve liked when I was that age. The execution of what I envisioned was really just incredible from start to finish.”

The Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn Kids and Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn Teen collections are now available online at PotteryBarnKids.com and PBTeen.com, respectively, as well as in select stores.