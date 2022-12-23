Rachel Zoe Shares Son Kaius Jagger's Thoughtful Speech at 9th Birthday Party: 'My Angel Boy'

Rachel Zoe is proud of the little boys she's raising.

The fashion designer, 49, took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet video from her son Kaius Jagger's 9th birthday. In the caption, the mom of two shared that Kaius wanted to give a speech to those attending his birthday dinner.

In his speech, Kaius shared his sincere gratitude for everyone coming together to celebrate his birthday.

"A lot of us are gathered here today, and it's just beautiful because think of how many families —some don't even have families. Some don't even know their families," the insightful little boy said, with a paper crown on his head.

He continued, "if we were to erase all of our memories, there's one memory that we would not forget and that is the memory of love ... of us loving, of actions of love, of everything assorted in," he trailed off, dissolving into laughter before getting it together again.

"I just wanted to say thank you to everybody. We're so fortunate to be sitting at this table with all these decorations, eating these delicious foods that millions of people don't have," he concluded. "It's just a real blessing, I just want to be grateful."

The proud mom celebrated her son as "pure magic" and an "empathetic, kind soul with a heart so big I think it makes up his whole body" in the caption.

"I have thousands of photos and videos to share but this toast he insisted on making on his birthday 🎂 really just says exactly who this little boy truly is," the proud mom wrote.

"Wise beyond his years and grateful for his happy life understanding that it is not a given for all of the children who deserve it around the world," she continued. "Happiest Birthday my angel boy born with golden wings 👼 I love you beyond everything. Keep dreaming so big. It is an honor and a privilege to be your Mommy ❤️."

Zoe shares Kaius and son Skyler Morrison, 11, with husband Rodger Berman.

Earlier this month, the mom of two opened up about sharing service with her family while discussing her time as a board member for baby2baby.

"It is always an honor to serve as a board member for @baby2baby 💚 but watching my boys help to create a special Christmas for the children who need it most is the most meaningful. 🙏🏻," she wrote. "Teaching our children empathy and gratitude is the most important thing we can do for them and this was a very special family day."