Rachel Zoe Says She's 'Shattered and Numb' After Son Skyler, 9½, Falls 40 Feet from Ski Lift

Rachel Zoe says she's "scarred for life" after witnessing her 9½-year-old son fall 40 feet from a ski lift.

The fashion designer, 52, revealed on her Instagram Story Monday that her older child Skyler Morrison was taken to the emergency room over the weekend after he fell off a ski lift Sunday.

Sharing a picture of the boy in a hospital bed, Zoe — who also shares son Kaius Jagger, 7 this month, with husband Rodger Berman — wrote that the situation should "remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute." Zoe did not say where the incident happened, but an Instagram post over the weekend indicated that the family may have been in Colorado.

"The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I've ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK," she writes.

She thanked her followers for their well wishes, saying Skyler "read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I it means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way."

Zoe eventually explained what happened in the frightening scenario on the slopes.

"Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift," she writes. "Needless to say by a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened."

"Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion. Mom and Dad scarred for life but Sky wanted to say this ..," she adds, before sharing a video of Skyler in the next slide on her Instagram Story.

"Hi everyone. I'm okay, just sore," the boy says in the clip, getting out of bed in his pajamas. "To show you that I'm okay, I'm gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I'm totally fine, it's just I'm a little sore and I'm kinda hurting, but I'm fine."

He then waves to the camera and smiles.