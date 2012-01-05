Spotted: Rachel Zoe's Beach Baby - Skyler

Rachel Zoe shares a smile with son Skyler Morrison, 9 months, as the pair enjoyed a sunny day on the shores of St. Barts on Monday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 03:04 PM
Fun in the sun!

The designer and celebrity stylist, 40, has spent the week on the beach with husband Rodger Berman as they take their first holiday break as a family of three.

“It does change your life,” she says of motherhood.

“It does turn it inside out and upside down, but in the best way possible. The difference is you don’t care because you’re altering your life for the best reason in the world … He’s everything.”

