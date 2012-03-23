"I'm so happy with where I am now, that I'm in a permanent good mood," the celebrity stylist tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Rachel Zoe is 40, feeling fabulous, and is finally ready to take a break from the fast lane.

“I’m so happy with where I am now, that I’m in a permanent good mood,” the celebrity stylist tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Things that used to get me down don’t stress me out anymore … Instead of being terrified at 40, it’s like my life is complete.”

Much of Zoe’s happiness can be credited to the birth of son Skyler Morrison, her first child with husband Rodger Berman; She admits having a baby has forced the couple to stop and savor each second together.

“For 20 years, we’ve been on this constant treadmill and never stopped to take a breath,” Zoe says. “People tell you everything changes when you have a kid, but what nobody says is you don’t mind.”

But perhaps the biggest change due to her “paralyzing love” for Skyler can be seen in their ever-expanding closets — not filled with pieces for Zoe, but rather for baby boy!

“I stare at my 500 racks of clothes, and I’m like, ‘When am I wearing it?’ I went through this thing where I thought, ‘I’ll sell everything,'” she recalls, “Then I was like, ‘Wait, I’m having a momentary lapse of sanity.'”

And while she hasn’t splurged on herself “in so long,” the proud mama finds joy in stocking her son’s wardrobe, which includes Gucci booties that will eventually be encased in bronze.

“It’s all so freakin’ cute. Listen, I know it’s excessive. It’s disgusting and I’m embarrassed,” Zoe reveals. “My only excuse is that I didn’t have a girl. I have a living doll with no opinion right now.”

However, despite her taste for all things expensive when it comes to Skyler, there is one area where Zoe refuses to spend the big bucks: baby boy’s first birthday on March 22.

“I don’t deal in pretentious kids’s parties. It sets a bad precedent,” she admits, sharing that the family will celebrate with a picnic in their backyard.