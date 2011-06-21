Rachel Zoe Says Skyler Keeps Her Smiling

"I'm happy all the time now," Zoe, 39, told PEOPLE on Thursday at Petit Tresor and CoCaLo's Babies R Us collection launch in West Hollywood. "I swear to God, I walk around with this smile on my face all day. It surprises me."

Rachel Zoe is known for a lot of things, but smiling uncontrollably has never been one of them — until now.

The celebrity stylist and Rachel Zoe Project star says her first three months of motherhood have redefined her whole personality.

“I’m happy all the time now,” Zoe, 39, told PEOPLE while sipping on Nicolas Feuillatte champagne Thursday at Petit Tresor and CoCaLo‘s Babies R Us collection launch in West Hollywood.

After giving birth to Skyler Morrison — her son with husband Rodger Berman — in March, Zoe admits she thought she’d be “exhausted and stressed trying to balance everything,” when in fact having her little one “has just made it easier in a way.”

Taking advice from fellow fashionista Stella McCartney, Zoe explains, “Once you have a baby, your time becomes way more efficient and focused. If she can do it with four kids and run the business she’s running, I think I can do it [with one].”

Does this mean the celebrity stylist also wants four children down the line just like her pal? “I don’t know about more kids,” she says. “I want to enjoy Skyler for now, so we’ll see. Maybe.”