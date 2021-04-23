Rachel Zoe and Husband Rodger Berman Reveal How Son's Ski Lift Fall Was a Parenting 'Wake-Up Call'

Rachel Zoe admits she relives her son's scary ski lift accident at least "once a week."

The fashion designer, 49, previously shared with her Instagram followers that her son Skyler Morrison, 10, fell 40 feet from a ski lift in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday, Dec. 20, sharing photos from his hospital room and writing that she is "scarred for life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking with PEOPLE recently about their new podcast Works For Us, Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman — who also share son Kaius Jagger, 7 — recall the frightening day as one of the "craziest days of our lives."

"It was clearly the worst day of both our lives. Rodger was physically with him, something he will most definitely never forget. I showed up, and he was in the ambulance in a full-body brace and went to the ER, which is when I posted," says Zoe.

"In typical Skyler fashion, he said to me, 'I'm so glad this was me, Mommy, and not you.' He's that kind of kid," she adds. "And he was honestly braver than I've ever been. Rodger and I were absolute catatonic messes. He was like, 'Mommy, I'm okay.' But as the parents, we were definitely not okay."

"The good news is he wanted to get on the mountain two days later," Zoe says, adding, "He's a strong kid. He is so brave."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Zoe calls Skyler's outcome a "miracle" as he wasn't physically injured in the incident, but says she wants to ensure similar stories don't happen again.

"It didn't need to happen. And by a miracle of a wonderful man who will be our friend for life, he happened to be snowboarding and saw what was happening, jumped off his board and grabbed a mat that he saw half-buried in the snow. He ran it up the hill to where he thought Skyler would fall and put the mat under him, which ultimately saved him."

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Credit: Rachel Zoe/Instagram

Berman explains how witnessing the accident changed him as a parent, sharing that he now takes a moment to "check in" with his boys before leaving them to go anywhere.

"You know what it is, it was just realizing that, wow, things can be taken that quickly. Really that quickly," he says. "And that is a big wake-up call. Even as a parent, I think you're a little nonchalant sometimes, not that I was nonchalant, but holy crap. Afterward, you're just like, 'I've got to hug my kids.' "

"Since that day," continues Berman, "the one thing that I think has changed for me, pretty much before I leave or do anything, I always wind up going to the kids. I just want to see them. It's a thing now — I just want to make sure that I check in and see them. I think that's something that I maybe have changed in my own behavior a little."