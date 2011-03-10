Rachel Zoe: Pregnancy a 'Wonderful, Drama-Free Time'

As fans of her reality show The Rachel Zoe Project know, the stylist isn't one for sitting still. At 37 weeks pregant, however, Rachel Zoe now finds herself in bed by 9:45 p.m., dozing off to Twilight.

That’s not to say she isn’t keeping busy — she dressed Anne Hathaway in multiple looks for her Oscar-hosting gig. But Zoe — who’s expecting a baby boy with husband Rodger Berman this month — did manage to skip Fashion Week in Paris and Milan in an attempt to slow down.

“I can say in all honesty that being pregnant, working with the kind of people I work with and being this businesswoman has been a really wonderful, drama-free time in my life,” Zoe, 39, tells The Hollywood Reporter.