Mother’s Day came a bit early this year for Rachel Zoe.

Since welcoming son Skyler Morrison, now 6 weeks, the celebrity stylist has been enjoying two new little bundles of joy: her baby boy and a new sparkler on her ring finger.

“I got a push present — a Neil Lane ring. I love it,” Zoe, 39, revealed to PEOPLE during the opening of IWC‘s A Night in Portofino last Thursday, prompting husband Rodger Berman to quip that the new mama is “good for awhile.”

Admittedly “in heaven” since becoming a mother, nothing brings Zoe — who says Skyler “looks more like me” — quite as much joy as seeing her son’s gummy grin. “I put a smile on his face. That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done,” she raves.



“I don’t care about anything else. I literally just stand there and stare at my baby like, ‘How am I even gonna leave you for an hour?'”

And just as easily as she has slipped into the role of mom, The Rachel Zoe Project star has also effortlessly shed her pregnancy pounds. “I swear to you [I have done] absolutely nothing. I’m nursing, so I think that’s part of it,” she explains.

“He was all in my tummy, so after a week or so, it was just kind of gone. It’s nursing, I think.”

As for finding a balance between motherhood and her demanding career, Zoe shares things have, fortunately, fallen into place on their own. “I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I feel completely content and complete,” she shares.

“But they say your priorities shift and they definitely do. My job obviously is always going to be a huge priority, but right now it’s still really new.”