Rachel Zoe Finds Tarty Cravings Refreshing

Rachel Zoe is known for her bitingly witty comments towards others, but now it’s the stylist herself who is tasting all things sour.

“I really enjoy things that are tart, that’s especially refreshing to me,” The Rachel Zoe Project star told PEOPLE at the ELLE Women in Television event, held Thursday at Soho House in West Hollywood. “Strawberries, grapefruit, things that are really sour.”

Expecting a boy this March, Zoe, 39, and husband Rodger Berman are looking forward to experiencing parenthood for themselves.

“From what I can tell just from being an aunt, [motherhood] is the greatest thing that ever happened,” she adds.