Rachel Zoe Debuts Her Alexander McQueen Baby Bag

Rachel Zoe shares a photo of her new baby bag from Alexander McQueen.

Rachel Zoe is no stranger to high-end clothing and accessories, but when the celeb stylist received Alexander McQueen‘s new mommy-friendly Folk Tote ($1595) yesterday it left her “speechless.”

The mom-to-be — she’s expecting a boy this month — was so excited she Tweeted a photo (left) of the gorgeous handbag to share with her fans.

Part of the spring 2011 collection created by new creative director Sarah Burton, the luxe purse features boho-inspired stitch detail and loads of zip pockets. Plus, it’s roomy enough for bottles, diapers, wipes and more.

It’s also available in four additional colors (tan, ivory, red and navy).