Rachel Zoe Celebrates Her Baby Shower

On Saturday, Rachel Zoe celebrated the upcoming March arrival of her baby boy with a shower in her honor.
By peoplestaff225 Updated January 19, 2022 05:16 PM
On Saturday, Rachel Zoe celebrated the upcoming March arrival of her baby boy with a shower in her honor. The intimate affair was hosted by close friend Pamela Skaist-Levy and the stylist’s sister, Pamela Glassman.

Accompanied by husband Rodger Berman, Zoe, 39, wore a dress by The Row, paired with an Oscar de la Renta necklace. In lieu of gifts, guests were given the option of donating to Los Angeles-based charity Baby2Baby, an organization that donates infant items to families in need.

