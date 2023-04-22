Rachel Weisz Says Husband Daniel Craig and Their Daughter, 4, Are 'Bonding' Over 'Star Wars'

Weisz told Colbert that her daughter is "obsessed" with the series and "wants to know everything"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 22, 2023 02:07 PM

Rachel Weisz's husband Daniel Craig and daughter Grace are big Star Wars fans.

While promoting her new series Dead Ringers, the actress, 53, shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday that her 4-year-old daughter got a little too "obsessed" with the popular sci-fi movie series after watching it with her father.

"It was like a father-daughter bonding experience, and they started on the original ones," Weisz told host Stephen Colbert. "I'm not that deep into it, but my daughter got obsessed. She kept saying, 'Google this. Google this: What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?'"

"She wants to know everything," she added. "She's obsessed with the mythology and these characters are so real for her."

Harrison Ford, as Hans Solo, on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Weisz said Grace's fascination with the movies was getting a little "too intense," so her father stepped in to tell her that Star Wars "is broken."

"We were in London when this happened," Weisz said. "[Grace] said, 'Dad says Star Wars is broken.' So they can't watch it anymore. And we just got to New York and she said, 'Is Star Wars broken in New York too?'"

"And so I said, 'Yeah, yeah it's broken,'' Weisz joked.

The actress said, so far, Grace had seen the first three original films in the Star Wars trilogy and Craig has shown her some clips from the later movies.

Colbert then turned to questioning Weisz about the film series, as she didn't know the first movie was originally called Star Wars and couldn't recall whether she watched the series or not.

"How many Star Wars movies have there been?" Colbert asked, to which she incorrectly responded, "12."

RELATED Video: Rachel Weisz Explains Why 'Alternating' Jobs with Husband Daniel Craig Works Best for Their Family

Colbert teased that this is the "part of the movie where we find out [Weisz is] the alien," before asking her a few more pop questions about the movie.

"What is the thing they're trying to destroy in the movie?," he asked, warning the audience "don't tell her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Darth Vader?" Weisz also mistakenly answered.

She finally got an answer right when he asked her what the "spiritual thing" they use is called, and she answered with "the Force," to which Colbert responded, "Thank you! On to the next round!"

Related Articles
Maci Bookout and Family Celebrate Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News
Maci Bookout Celebrates Son Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck Reveals Moment He Would Love to Relive with His Kids: 'The Heart of Life'
Irina Shayk attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Irina Shayk Says She and Bradley Cooper Talk to Daughter, 6, About Kindness Every Day Before School
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton Says She's Excited for Son Phoenix to Grow Up with Siblings Nicky and Barron's Kids
Many of you guessed it already… Baby girl due in May
'General Hospital' Star Sofia Mattson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2: 'You Guessed It'
shemar moore baby pics
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares Sweet Photo of Actor with Baby Girl on His Birthday
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Says Twins Monroe and Moroccan 'Have Fun' with Their Nine Younger Siblings: 'They Enjoy It'
Patrick Mahomes II (L) and Brittany Matthews attend The Maxim Big Game Experience; Brittany Mahomes posts photo of baby Bronze on his three month birthday
Brittany Mahomes Says Son Bronze Was 'Not Planned' but Reveals Special Occasion Where She Conceived
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with "My Favorite Girl" Stormi
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with 'Favorite Girl' Stormi in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
sean lowe pets and kids
Sean Lowe Says Son, 6½, Was Bit on the Head by Family Dog, Needed Staple at the E.R.
Jana Kramer with her boyfriend Allan Russell split with a photo of her and the kids
Jana Kramer Says She's Introduced Her Kids to New Boyfriend Allan Russell: They 'Love Him'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari on Letting Her Kids Do Reality TV: 'I Don't Even Put Them on Instagram'
Khloe Kardashian brings her toddler with her to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey baby Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Raves Kaley Cuoco Is 'So Good' as Mom to Baby Daughter Matilda: 'It's Beautiful'