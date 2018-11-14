Rachel Weisz Says 3-Month-Old Daughter with Daniel Craig 'Looks Very Like Him'

Rachel Weisz is opening up about her new bundle of joy.

The Favourite actress, 48, spoke about her baby girl while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

“[You’ve been] very busy right? Because you had a baby. Three months ago, right?” host Stephen Colbert asked the mother of two, who replied, “That’s right.”

Colbert, 54, asked who the little girl — whose name has been kept under wraps by her mother and father, Daniel Craig — took after most.

“She does look very like him,” Weisz revealed while referring to the Spectre actor. “She really does. She does, yeah.”

The host couldn’t help but joke a bit, asking if the baby had “steely blue eyes and big shoulders?”

Laughing, Weisz jokingly agreed, saying, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Colbert then asked whether the two stars would raise their child as American or British, with Weisz saying, “Just human. I’m really into humans. Just from planet Earth,” to a round of applause from the audience.

The Disobedience star welcomed her daughter in August, according to multiple outlets. Reps for the actors have not commented.

She revealed she was pregnant in an interview in April with The New York Times while promoting her film. “I’ll be showing soon,” she said, adding, “Daniel and I are so happy.”

Continued Weisz, “We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Weisz and Craig, 50, married in 2011, just six months after they began dating. Both have children from previous relationships: Weisz has a 12-year-old son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky, while Craig has an adult daughter named Ella, whom he welcomed in 1992 with ex Fiona Loudon.