Rachel Weisz is back on the red carpet in impeccable fashion!

On Thursday, the actress, 48, made her first public appearance since welcoming a baby girl with husband Daniel Craig. Weisz sparkled in a sequinned Alexander McQueen dress and Asprey jewelry at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival, where she was accompanied by her The Favourite costars Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn and Olivia Colman.

The arrival of Weisz and Craig’s baby girl was first reported in September.

The couple married in 2011, just six months after they began dating. Both have children from previous relationships: Weisz has a 12-year-old son, Henry, with director ex Darren Aronofsky, while the James Bond star has an adult daughter named Ella, whom he welcomed in 1992 with ex Fiona Loudon.

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone Dave Benett/WireImage

Weisz first revealed she was pregnant in an April interview with The New York Times while promoting her film, Disobedience. “Daniel and I are so happy,” she said at the time.

The mother of two’s outing on Thursday comes days after Craig was mocked by Piers Morgan after the Bond actor, 50, was photographed holding his weeks-old daughter in a baby carrier. “#emasculatedBond,” Morgan tweeted.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Actor Chris Evans came to Craig’s defense, responding to Morgan in a tweet. “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” wrote Evans, 37. “Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Also in response, hundreds of dads tweeted at Morgan with photos of themselves proudly carrying their children.

The Favourite hits theaters Nov. 23.