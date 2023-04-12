Rachel Weisz Explains Why 'Alternating' Jobs with Husband Daniel Craig Works Best for Their Family

Rachel Weisz won't be working alongside Daniel Craig any time soon.

In an exclusive clip from this weekend's episode of Sunday TODAY, host Willie Geist asks the actress, 53, about the possibility of working alongside her husband again.

"I think we aren't going to at the moment," she says. "I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family, and then we go to work separately."

The Black Widow actress continues, "We really enjoyed that experience, but I think it's nicer to — it also means we can alternate. So I can stay home with the family while he works, we can swap out. If we're both doing something at the same time, it's probably less ideal."

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCUniversal

Craig and Weisz first met in 1994, when the young British actors were cast in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London.

At the time, Craig was married to ex-wife Fiona Loudon, with whom he shares daughter Ella, 31. Weisz has a 16-year-old son, Henry, with her ex-fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky.

Although Weisz and Craig met in the '90s, the pair didn't start dating until they starred as a married couple in the movie Dream House.

In June 2011, the couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony just six months after they'd started dating. PEOPLE previously reported that the Marvel actress wed the No Time to Die star in New York City in front of just four people: their children and two friends.

VALERIE MACON/AFP

The couple also shares a 4-year-old daughter, whose name has never been made public. Though Weisz and Craig are very private about their daughter, in a 2018 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Black Widow actress admitted their little girl looks a lot like her dad.

"She does look very like him," Weisz revealed while referring to the Spectre actor. "She really does."

The host couldn't help but joke a bit, asking if the baby had "steely blue eyes and big shoulders?"

Laughing, Weisz jokingly agreed, saying, "Yeah, yeah, yeah."