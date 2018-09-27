Rachel Weisz, 48, Welcomes a Baby Girl with Husband Daniel Craig, 50: Reports

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are new parents!

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, according to multiple outlets. Reps for the actors have not commented.

The Disobedience actress, 48, revealed she was pregnant in an interview in April with The New York Times while promoting her film. “I’ll be showing soon,” she said, adding, “Daniel and I are so happy.”

Continued Weisz, “We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Pregnant Rachel Weisz Jokes Her Baby Bump Is Really Just “Too Much Pizza”

Weisz and Craig, 50, married in 2011, just six months after they began dating. Both have children from previous relationships: Weisz has a 12-year-old son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky, while the James Bond star has an adult daughter named Ella, whom he welcomed in 1992 with ex Fiona Loudon.

The then-pregnant star also opened up about the pair’s relationship to the Times, saying, “I’m very happy being married, very, very happy.” She mused of the couple’s reserved nature when it comes to their romance, “We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives.”

Of her pregnancy, the actress said she was “feeling very dodgy for about four months, but now the good bit’s kicked in” during an April interview on Good Morning America.

Rachel Weisz

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Weisz Reveals She’s Expecting First Child with Husband Daniel Craig

A film source told PEOPLE in April the couple’s decision to have children together seemed like a no-brainer.

“It’s not surprising that they want a child together,” the insider said. “They are both smart and secure and having a child is a natural next step even though both have children from other relationships.”

The source added, “They admire each other and want to keep their marriage alive and exciting. She is independent and their marriage is solid. Having a child is a natural desire. They have been married long enough to know each other which is a mature step to be sure nothing goes wrong.”

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Brigitte Nielsen, Rachel Weisz and More Celebs Who Welcomed (and Are Expecting!) Children After 45

The notoriously private couple largely keeps their relationship out of the spotlight.

“He’s just too famous,” Weisz told More for its the December/January 2016 cover story when asked why she’s decidedly secretive about their marriage. “It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage.”

“When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything,” the star added. “One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.”