Rachel Weisz Says It Was 'Daunting' to Take on Black Widow Role 9 Months After Giving Birth

Less than a year after giving birth to her daughter, Rachel Weisz was on set filming for her latest movie, Black Widow.

In the June cover story for Harper's Bazaar, the actress, 50, shared that taking on such a physical role in the Marvel movie so soon was difficult.

"I think all women would recognize that as daunting," Weisz said. "I didn't have my core, shall we say. It was a good incentive to do some Pilates and dance cardio."

Weisz stars as Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow alongside Scarlett Johansson in the titular role. The film was originally set to premiere in April 2020, but has been moved back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weisz and her husband, Daniel Craig, have remained private about their daughter, choosing not to reveal her name after welcoming her in August 2018.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert a few months later, Weisz said that the baby looks like Craig.

"She does look very like him," she said, referring to the No Time to Die actor. "She really does. She does, yeah."

Colbert also asked whether the two stars, both British, would raise their child as American or British.

"Just human," she replied. "I'm really into humans. Just from planet Earth."

Weisz and Craig, 52, married in 2011, six months after they began dating. Both have children from previous relationships: Weisz has a 13-year-old son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky, while Craig has an adult daughter named Ella, whom he welcomed in 1992 with ex Fiona Loudon.