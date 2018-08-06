Bumpin' in the Big Apple! Pregnant Rachel Weisz and Husband Daniel Craig Enjoy Date in N.Y.C.

Rachel Weisz is bumpin’ along with baby Bond!

The pregnant actress, 48, and her husband Daniel Craig were spotted in New York City on Sunday with Weisz covering her baby bump in a black dress. Also dressed casually was the Spectre star, 50, who wore a schoolboy cap and held the car door open for his wife.

Also along for the day’s events on Sunday was Domino Kirke, a doula and singer who tied the knot with Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley in March 2017. In 2011, Domino (sister of Jemima Kirke) founded Carriage House, a pregnancy care center that provides resources for expectant and new moms in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles.

Weisz and Craig — a notoriously private couple who have been leading a quiet life in the Big Apple — announced they were expecting their first child together in April.

Weisz and Craig married in 2011, just six months after they began dating. Both have children from previous relationships: Weisz has a 12-year-old son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig an adult daughter named Ella, who was born in 1992, with ex Fiona Loudon.

Days after their pregnancy reveal, those closest to Weisz and Craig told PEOPLE that the pair’s decision to have kids together seemed like a no-brainer.

“It’s not surprising that they want a child together,” a film source said in April. “They are both smart and secure and having a child is a natural next step even though both have children from other relationships.”

The source added, “They admire each other and want to keep their marriage alive and exciting. She is independent and their marriage is solid. Having a child is a natural desire. They have been married long enough to know each other which is a mature step to be sure nothing goes wrong.”

Said the Disobedience star when she first shared her pregnancy news in an interview with The New York Times, “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human.”

While Weisz and Craig have yet to reveal the sex of their baby, they are over the moon either way. “We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery,” the mom-to-be added.