Rachel Platten Welcomes Baby Girl During Home Water Birth After 2½ Days of 'Grueling' Labor

Rachel Platten says at one point in the days-long labor, "I thought I couldn't take anymore," but her baby daughter on the way gave her "strength" to continue

Rachel Platten's bundle of joy is here!

The "Fight Song" singer, 40, and husband Kevin Lazan welcomed their second baby, daughter Sophie Jo Lazan, on Sept. 9, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. The pair (who marked 11 years of marriage in July) are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Violet Skye.

"Introducing Sophie Jo Lazan. Born 9/9/21 at home in a water birth after 2.5 grueling days of labor. When I thought I couldn't take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me 'we can do this mama, we can do this,' " writes Platten.

"So i kept going one contraction at a time," she continues. "I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again. Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family. And Thank YOU all so much for your love and support and for allowing me the privacy these last couple of months to just be with my family and prepare for this new life."

"Sending you all the coziest new baby snuggles. please, please positive comments only," the singer concludes.

When she revealed her pregnancy in April, Platten said it was a "hard secret to keep" while debuting her baby bump in a sweet, smiley mirror selfie on Instagram.

Later, in June, Platten got candid on Instagram about her fears of adding another child into the mix, asking her fans to pray for her amid her anxiety about having the baby.

"Could you guys keep us in your prayers today? I am struggling a little bit, just so pregnant and overwhelmed and trying to support my family and scared to add another baby when this already seems like too much sometimes with my career. Oy," she began.

Platten continued, "The mean thoughts are getting to me even though i KNOW they're not true. I love to being able to GIVE love and light but, right now, I'm trying to be brave and ask for some."

Rachel Platten Rachel Platten | Credit: Rachel Platten/instagram

"Ok thanks so much I love you," she wrote to her followers. "Just any words of love and wisdom you feel called to share, I'm trusting that's what I'm meant to hear. Thank you."

On Father's Day, Platten paid tribute to Lazan, sharing a gallery of sweet photos featuring him and their firstborn: "To this special guy: for waking up early every, single, morning with vivi, for carrying way too many dolls everywhere, for reading SO many books, for changing so many diapers, for making the best dad jokes, for cooking, dancing, swing pushing, tear drying, hug giving, life planning, Moana singing and so much more."