Rachel Platten Is Teaching Her Daughters They Can 'Overcome Anything' in New Song 'Girls' (Exclusive)

Rachel Platten is conveying a message of strength for her daughters and women everywhere.

In celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday, the "Fight Song" songstress released her latest inspirational track "Girls." The song represents a new era for Platten, who is ready to share her experience overcoming postpartum depression through music — and the love she has for her two daughters Violet, 4, and 20-month-old Sophie.

"It was really important to me to get to send a message to my daughters, mark this period of time and let them know how I was feeling, how important [they are] and how much love I have for them," Platten, 41, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"I was really missing them when I was going off to the studio because my baby was just 3 months when I started doing sessions again," she adds. "Sometimes songs feel like they come out of the sky, like a little star I grab. This one came almost pre-written. It was almost like it was revealing itself as I played."

Rachel Platten. Nick Whitmill

Platten played the track for daughter Violet, who calls it "her song" — and who she hopes can look back on it forever as a message of hope.

"I was trying to explain to her why I've been busy lately. I just took a trip and I've been gone and I'm going to be gone more. Of course, the mom guilt comes, but we lay together in her bed and we talk about it deeply," she says.

Adding, "I tell Violet, 'Mommy's going to release your song now. Mommy's going to go out into the world and share your song with the world. Is that okay?' And she said, 'That's okay.' She said, 'Okay, mommy. It's a good song.' I think that they don't get it yet, but they will, and I think they'll be really proud to have their own song."

As she was writing the track, Platten realized she has "so much to say now that I'm a mother."

"Anything is possible. I know that there's a lot of doors that we have to kick down and ceilings to break, and there's obstacles in our way. Not just for women, for all humanity, but I think especially for girls and women right now," she says. "When I think about my girls in the world that I'm bringing them into, it can be scary to think about social media, and the way that they're going to think that they need to look or act or dress or talk or change themselves or dull themselves or hold themselves back."

Rachel Platten and Daughters Violet and Sophie. Rachel Platten/Instagram

In the past, Platten has been open with fans about her journey with postpartum depression. Now, she's open about the realities of "mom guilt" and balancing her career.

"I think no one told me that there would always be that mom guilt. You hear it, but you don't know what it feels like until you experience it, and it is really heartbreaking. You could be off doing the most selfless thing for your family. I'm here working not just for me, but to support my family, and yet my heart is heavy because I feel like I'm choosing this over them. Even though I know that's not true," she says, adding that it's part of her mission to continue the conversation.

In the process, however, therapy, journaling, exercise and "mom group texts" have been her saving grace.

"Real talk, if other moms are reading this, I feel like when I was struggling with postpartum, it was very easy for me to be vulnerable and share the lows of parenting. Right now, as I'm starting to promote this song, I'm sharing a lot of the highs and the side that I didn't show for four years when I was just hiding in my bed and depressed," she says.

"But I also feel like it's important to tell other mothers, I am also learning to balance this. This is hard. I was crying 15 minutes ago holding my baby because I knew I had this interview and how important this is to me, and yet I'm torn. I don't know if it ever gets easier."

In addition to "Girls," Platten is gearing up to announce a project she's been working on for over four years and share the person she's become.

"I feel so proud of myself for getting out of the hardest thing I've ever been through and for finding light again," she says. "Even if the music that I've made, which I think will reach the whole entire world, but even if it didn't, I am so proud of myself for being brave and getting back out there. That's what I want my daughters to know, that you can overcome anything."

"I feel like I have the best secret in the world. I've made the best music of my life. I think it's like my Tapestry by Carole King. It's my opus. It's truly my life story. It's almost the introduction to the world. Because 'Fight Song' is just a little piece of me, and the world knew me from that, but they didn't even."

"This album really introduces all of me. It almost talks about my journey from dark to light and the hero's journey. I am so excited for the world to hear it," she concludes.

"Girls" is out now.