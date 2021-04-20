Rachel Platten Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Kevin Lazan: 'Hard Secret to Keep'

"Baby No. 2 coming in hot," the singer wrote on Instagram, debuting her baby bump while announcing the pregnancy news

Rachel Platten is ready to share her baby news!

The "Fight Song" singer, 39, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant, expecting her second child with husband Kevin Lazan. She announced the pregnancy by debuting her baby bump in a sweet, smiley mirror selfie. The pair are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Violet Skye.

"Here's the other half of what I've been creating this year. Baby #2 coming in hot. This was a hard secret to keep," she captioned the post.

Platten and Lazan celebrated 10 years of marriage in July, with the singer calling her husband on Instagram her "best friend, my soulmate, my biggest champion, my solid ground, the absolute love of my life."

"Kevin, you are the funniest person I've ever met, you are the the smartest, the sexiest, silliest, steadiest, kindest, loyalist, funnest," she continued. "You are my secret weapon, my shoulder to cry on, my whole entire world. I love the life we've built. I love watching you be the most loving dad to violet. I love the lessons we've learned. I love the ups and i love the downs."

Last month, Platten opened up about "struggling with so much mom guilt lately," writing on Instagram that it was "wearing me down."

"I don't know what it is - but the amount of time I've been home and not touring and available for Violet this year were GLORIOUS. But it's such a stark contrast to how much I'm able to be there when my career gets busy and now, as it starts to pick up again and i see what life might look like soon, it just makes me feel sad and GUILTY," she explained.

"And then wise little violet picks up on my anxiety and clings and needs me MORE," continued Platten. "And then comes more guilt because my career also needs me. And then there's all those feelings of not-enough of me to go around mixed with the guilt and it's honestly a f'ing brutal cocktail. Wahhh."

Platten added that it is "amazing" that she gets to "show my little girl this example of being a boss and a good mama."