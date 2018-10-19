'I'm Having a Girl!' Pregnant Rachel Platten Reveals Baby's Sex and Debuts New Song for Her

It’ll be a girl for Rachel Platten!

The 37-year-old songstress appeared on Good Morning America on Friday where she revealed for the first time the sex of the baby she and husband Kevin Lazan are expecting.

“I’m having a girl!” an enthusiastic Platten said, her baby bump visible in a blue strapless dress. “Yay!”

Her reveal was met with a gift from the GMA team of a pink onesie. Platten previously won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding musical performance in a talk show/morning program, awarded to her in 2016 for a performance of “Fight Song” on GMA.

JUST IN: IT'S A GIRL! @RachelPlatten reveals she's having a baby girl!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IqUiRltjSe — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2018

After her sex reveal, Platten debuted “You Belong” — a tender new song she specifically wrote for her unborn child. “It was written just for us and I never intended for the world to hear it because it felt so personal,” she explained on Instagram. “But sometimes that’s exactly the art that craves other ears.”

“Nothing you ever do will ever be wrong,” she sings in the sweet lullaby-like tune. “You belong, you belong, you belong.”

Patten, who released her sophomore album Waves last October, first dropped the news that she was pregnant back in June — sharing a bare baby-bump photo to Instagram.

“This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes…. I am pregnant!!” Platten wrote in her caption. “I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby. It’s a total miracle that I’m growing a human and my husband and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Rachel Platten Rachel Platten/Instagram

Now in her third trimester, Platten has continued using social media as a place to update fans about her pregnancy journey.

That’s included the “incredibly difficult” first-trimester morning sickness back in the spring and summer — which came “with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the ‘perfect blessed journey’ of pregnancy.”

Footage of Platten working through that tough time is included in the official music video for “You Belong.”

The video opens with Platten and Lazan hearing their daughter’s heartbeat for the first time.

“It’s quite raw and again more personal of a thing that I ever thought I’d share… but it feels very right, so here we go,” she wrote on Instagram about the video.

Meanwhile, impending motherhood hasn’t stopped Platten from working.

“Even though I’m in my third trimester and flying and tv performances seem light years away from where I’ve been living (on the couch ahem), I realized that neither being pregnant nor having this baby will ever prevent me from doing what I love so much in the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is me choosing bravery over fear and a little temporary expansion in the midst of some serious nesting. I’m excited.”

“I think that this experience is changing these old beliefs I had in my head of what a pregnant lady can and can’t do – and I love it,” she added.