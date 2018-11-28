Rachel McAdams Says She Has No Regrets About Waiting for Motherhood: 'It's Just How It Happened'

Rachel McAdams is opening up about the newest love of her life.

The Oscar nominee, 39, spoke about her 7-month-old son for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times in an interview published Sunday.

“It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” McAdams said via ABC News. “[People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

“I waited a long time [for motherhood],” she added.

McAdams welcomed her son, whose name has not been disclosed, in April and shares with him boyfriend Jamie Linden.

The Disobedience star said she had no regrets about welcoming a baby later in life saying, “It’s just how it happened.”

“And I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time,” McAdams shared.

As for raising her son in Hollywood, the star said she planned on keeping him away from the spotlight and social media platforms.

“I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t,” she said.

The new mom also joked about the realities of having a newborn, saying, “I have clothes on and that’s a good thing. I don’t even know what I’m wearing today. The shoes are held together with glue. Isn’t that sad? I need to get a life.”

While the Canadian-reared actress is busier than ever as a working mom, she said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had,” she explained. “Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them.”

McAdams and Linden were first romantically linked in April 2016 and kept a relatively low profile throughout their relationship.