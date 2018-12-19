Rachel McAdams Graces a Magazine Cover in Couture — and a Breast Pump

Rachel McAdams may have kept her pregnancy under wraps, but that doesn’t mean she’s keeping every aspect of her life as a new mom private.

McAdams, who has an 8-month-old son with boyfriend Jamie Linden, is covering Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine, and she participated in the photo shoot roughly six months postpartum, according to an Instagram post from the photographer, Claire Rothstein.

Ahead of the magazine’s release, Rothstein shared a head-turning image of the Mean Girls alum, 40, dressed in Versace and Bulgari — and using her breast pump. The caption explains the Oscar nominee was still nursing at the time and had to express milk between takes.

“A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture,” she wrote. “We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about [whose] idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more.”

“I don’t even think [breastfeeding] needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great,” the photographer continued.

To conclude, she quipped, “Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s okay too.”

While McAdams doesn’t often speak about her personal life, she did open up to The Sunday Times about what motherhood means to her in November, seven months after giving birth.

“It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” she said. “[People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

“I waited a long time [for motherhood],” added the Red Eye actress.

The Disobedience star revealed that she had no regrets about welcoming a baby later in life, saying, “It’s just how it happened” and “I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”

As for raising her son in Hollywood, McAdams said she planned on keeping him away from the spotlight and social-media platforms. “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t,” she explained.

The actress also joked about the realities of having an infant: “I have clothes on and that’s a good thing. I don’t even know what I’m wearing today. The shoes are held together with glue. Isn’t that sad? I need to get a life.”

While McAdams is busier than ever as a working parent, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had,” she raved. “Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them.”

And will she have another child? “I think there is definitely room for more,” she teased.