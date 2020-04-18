Rachel McAdams Calls Her 2-Year-Old Son a 'Welcome Distraction' amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom LHSFCanada/YouTube

Rachel McAdams is staying busy while self-isolating at home with her 2-year-old son.

The actress opened up about her toddler on Thursday during her appearance on Canada’s Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon, during which she donated $10,000 to support local healthcare workers.

The Spotlight star — who shares her son with boyfriend Jamie Linden — said her child is keeping her active during her time at home, joking that he’s her “welcome distraction.”

“That’s pretty much what I do… all the time,” McAdams said. “He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

The actress, 41, noted that her family lives “out in the country” where there is a “little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals.”

“We’ve been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day,” she laughed.

Since welcoming her son in April 2018, McAdams has been adamant about not sharing details about him. “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t,” she told The Sunday Times in November 2018.

Also during her fundraiser appearance, McAdams talked about her hit 2004 movie Mean Girls.

“Let’s hope Mean Girls has helped girls be nicer to each other, and not the other way around,” she said. “It’s really bizarre, I feel so lucky to be a part of something that’s stuck around even a little bit. That’s never something I imagined happening in life.”

Image zoom Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

And when asked about which of her roles would she want to reprise, McAdams shared she was interested in finding out more about Regina George.

“It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” she said.

