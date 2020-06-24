Rachel McAdams on Bringing Her Son, 2, to Movie Set for the First Time: 'I Felt Really Lucky'

Rachel McAdams is back on the big screen — with her son in tow!

The 41-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her new comedy film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in which she stars opposite Will Ferrell as a professional singer in the big competition.

And while this was her first movie project since welcoming her now-2-year-old, luckily he got to come along for the ride while she was filming in Europe.

"I got a lot of time off beforehand so I was pretty ready to go back [to work] by the time I did," McAdams told Entertainment Tonight in a recent chat of traveling to Iceland with her son to film when he was "almost 2."

"He'll never remember any of it, but I feel like somehow that might stick to his soul and his personality a little bit, so it was great to get to travel," she added. "We've been cuddled up for so long together that it was wonderful to go out into the world and get to work at the same time. I felt really lucky to be able to do that."

McAdams and her son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend Jamie Linden in April 2018, have been spending "a lot of quality time" together as of late amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"It's something that you'll never get to do quite like this again," she told ET. "It's such extraordinary circumstances and we're just making the best of it. And I was reading something about that in The New York Times, like, 'Don't worry about your kids,' because he was just starting to really talk and open up and socialize."

" 'The time they're getting and they're learning other skills that will benefit them just as much as socializing so just you know, relax, it'll be okay,' " McAdams said.

Since welcoming her son, The Notebook actress has been adamant about not sharing details about him. "I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn't," she told The Sunday Times in November 2018.

But she has opened up about parenting on occasion — like this past April, when she shared during her appearance on Canada's Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon that her child is keeping her active during her time at home and joking that he's her "welcome distraction."

"That's pretty much what I do … all the time," McAdams said. "He's so entertaining! I thought about, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?' You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."

The Mean Girls actress also noted that her family lives "out in the country" where there is a "little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals."

And while McAdams does the "planting" at home, her son "snacks most of the day," she added with a laugh.