Rachel Lindsay Says Her First Child 'Will Probably Be an "Oops!" Baby': 'We're Not Preventing'

Another Bachelor Nation baby could be on board soon!

Almost one month after Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo tied the knot in Cancún, Mexico, the season 13 Bachelorette is opening up about their family plans — or, more accurately, lack thereof!

“It will probably be an ‘oops!’ baby,” Lindsay, 34, tells Extra of the couple’s relaxed attitude toward conceiving their first child together. “We’re not preventing it — if it happens, it happens.”

“I definitely want to have children. So does he. I just don’t know how soon,” she shares. “Sooner [rather] than later.”

As for their recent destination wedding, “I just wanted people to have fun,” Lindsay tells the outlet. “I wanted people to celebrate us and to see, in real time, our love. … It was a rager — people jumped into the pool, Bryan left in house shoes, it was a good time.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Bryan Abasolo (L) and Rachel Lindsay Clane Gessel Studio

Image zoom Rachel Lindsay Noel Vasquez/Getty

RELATED: Bryan Abasolo Shares the Moment in His Wedding to Rachel Lindsay That Nearly Made Him Cry

Lindsay’s comments echo those she gave PEOPLE following the newlyweds’ nuptials last month, when she revealed they’re already thinking about kids.

“I would say that we want babies sooner rather than later,” she said at the time, revealing of their timing, “I would say we start trying within a year!”

Continued the former reality star, “His mother has already been asking, ‘When are you going to start having babies?’ I think it’s just a natural progression!”

Image zoom Bryan Abasolo (L) and Rachel Lindsay Clane Gessel Studio

RELATED VIDEO: Newlyweds Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasalo Are Ready for Babies “Sooner Rather than Later!”

A little over two years ago, Bachelor Nation watched as the Miami-based chiropractor, 39, got on one knee and proposed to his soulmate. After their engagement, the couple lived together in her hometown of Dallas before relocating to Miami earlier this year.

They wed at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico last month, where guests in attendance included Bachelor alums Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian. They then jetted off to Greece on a romantic honeymoon.

“I was just thinking, ‘Remember your vows, and don’t lose it,’ ” Lindsay told PEOPLE exclusively of their big moment. “But it went by so fast. The ceremony was almost a blur!”

“She almost had me [crying],” Bryan added, of hearing Lindsay say her vows. “When she was reciting, I lost my breath for a second, but I kept it together!”