Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy, 47, Expecting Ninth Child: 'Don't Tell Us We're Crazy'

Rachel Campos-Duffy is going to be a mom again.

The Fox News contributor, 47, announced on Instagram Monday alongside a sonogram video that she and her fellow Real World alum and husband of 20 years, Congressman Sean Duffy, are expecting their ninth child together.

“Buckingham Palace isn’t the only one with big baby news … we found out God isn’t done with our family yet,” Campos-Duffy wrote to accompany the clip.

“Baby #9 coming this fall!” she added, concluding her caption with, “Don’t tell us we’re crazy. We prefer brave and full of hope for America’s future!”

The mom-to-be opened up further about her pregnancy Wednesday on Fox & Friends, saying that “there’s always room in our house” for more.

And regardless of their “chaotic” and “busy” household, the soon-to-be family of 11 has learned “a lot about teamwork” since welcoming daughter Evita Pilar 19 years ago. (The couple’s seven other children — Patrick Miguel, Margarita, Maria-Victoria Margarita, Paloma Pilar, John-Paul, Lucia-Belén and Xavier Jack — range from 2½ to 17.)

“You know when you have that many kids you can’t do it yourself,” Campos-Duffy added. “The kids have to pitch in and help each other. And it’s fun.”

Whether the family has a little guy or gal on the way is unknown at this point in Campos-Duffy’s pregnancy, but she already knows how she will reveal the news.

“We don’t know yet, but I promise I’ll announce on Fox & Friends,” she vowed.

As to how the new addition on the way came to be? “It was a very long, cold winter, I have a very cute husband, it was bound to happen, and here we are,” joked the Fox Nation host.