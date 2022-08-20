Rachel Boston Opens Up About Portraying a Mom for the First Time Since Welcoming Her Own Daughter

Rachel Boston plays a divorced mom of two teens who gets back into the dating scene at the same time that her own mom and daughter do in Hallmark Channel's Dating the Delaneys

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2022 06:06 PM
Rachel Boston Talks About Playing a Mom for the First Time Since Welcoming Daughter Grace https://www.instagram.com/p/CgdaT4CD0mq/
Photo: rachel boston/instagram

Rachel Boston is living her best mom life — on-screen and off!

Back in January, Boston and her husband, Toya Ashe, welcomed their first child together, daughter Grace.

Grace, now 8 months, previously joined her mom on the set of her Hallmark Channel project, Dating the Delaneys, and Boston tells PEOPLE that there's always been a special connection between her real life and her onscreen portrayals in terms of parenthood.

"Before Dating the Delaneys, I was on the show called SEAL Team, and I was pregnant on the show before I was pregnant in real life. So I had gone on that journey on television — I had a baby girl," she tells PEOPLE. "Then the next season, I ended up having a baby girl in real life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boston's maternal roles continue with Dating the Delaneys, where she stars as Maggie Delaney, a divorced mother to two teenagers who finds herself hesitantly entering the world of dating.

Just as she's getting into the dating scene — with some "practice" help from the father of her son's longtime friend and widower Michael (Paul Campbell), per a release — so are her mother and daughter, setting up three generations of women enjoying the highs and lows of love.

The experience of filming, Boston says, was made more special by the fact that her mom was on set with baby Grace, bringing together three generations of women in her real life at her workplace.

"It was so wonderful, knowing that my daughter is just so loved and cared for like that. It is such a good feeling for me," she says. "Then, to be making a movie every day, where I'm going to set and we have my mother in the movie coming over to check on my daughter, who's with my actual mother, and check on me, [is special]. ... We're all looking out for each other."

Boston explains that she went back to work five months after giving birth and tried to go into the transition with a positive mindset.

"I tried to look at it as expanding her world, that she was going to get to see new things, because we had been very much just home and getting adjusted to this whole new life," Boston tells PEOPLE.

"It was so nice to be surrounded by such a supportive team," she continues. "... That was really nice, but it's a different animal. I was pumping on my way into work every morning, pumping on the way home and nursing her on set — it's a whole different thing."

Playing a mom for the first time since becoming one herself was an enlightening experience for Boston, though, she says.

"It is so interesting to think back on how different I would have played certain aspects of new motherhood," she shares. "It's just really exciting to be able to claim motherhood and be able to tell these stories now with this understanding."

Boston says she is also excited to continue sharing stories of motherhood, both her own and those of the characters she portrays. "I do feel like I've just entered this sisterhood of understanding what women have gone through and accomplished for so long," she says.

"I think that the tribe of women that have come together to help me as I've interpreted this new chapter, it's been one of the most inspiring parts of the journey of motherhood," adds Boston.

Dating the Delaneys premieres Saturday, Aug. 20th on Hallmark Channel.

Related Articles
Willie Aames Shares Real-Life Fairytale Love Story. Credit: Winnie Hung and Willie Aames Kevin Clark
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Alison Sudol attends the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England.
Alison Sudol Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage: 'Most Devastating, Raw, Unavoidable Kind of Grief'
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Shanina Shaik in the fashion show during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images)
Shanina Shaik Shows Off Baby Bump in First Fashion Show Since Pregnancy Announcement: 'Baby's First Runway'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari's Sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, Give Mom Dating Advice: Date Someone 'A Lot Older'
Beverly Hills, CA - Australian model, Shanina Shaik and her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan share a loving kiss and embrace while out to dinner at IL Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Shanina Shaik, Matthew Adesuyan BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Model Shanina Shaik Reveals She's Expecting First Baby with Matthew Adesuyan: 'Can't Wait to Meet You'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Surviving Sex Trafficking"
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Opens Up About Her Postpartum Anxiety Struggles: 'I Wasn't Prepared'
Lauren-Conrad
Lauren Conrad Opens Up About 'Challenging' Emotional Journey After Having Kids: 'I Lost Myself'
Frida Mom event
Chrissy Teigen Says Women Are Unprepared for Motherhood Because of 'Perfection of Instagram'
Tamron Hall, Moses
Tamron Hall Says Her Goal Is to Remain 'Present' as a Mother: 'I'm a Work in Progress'
LIVE! WITH KELLY AND RYAN - 5/3/22 - “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)
How Kelly Ripa and 'Live' 's Staffers Have Spent Over 20 Years Building the Ultimate Mom Tribe
Jenna and Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Last-Minute Target Run for Diapers After Sister Barbara's Baby Came Early
Kenita Miller and Lilli Cooper
What It Takes to Be a Working Mom on Broadway — Despite Its Challenges, 'We're Here to Stay'
Minnie Driver and her son
Minnie Driver Recalls Doctor Calling Her 'Barren' at 18 Before Pregnancy with 'Miracle' Baby at 37
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (7747428fx) Leighton Meester InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jan 2017
Leighton Meester Says Playing a Mom in 'The Weekend Away' Is 'Exactly Me' in Real Life
blake-lively-amber-tamblyn
Blake Lively Holds Amber Tamblyn's Baby Bump After Actress Announces Pregnancy
Diane Kruger Women's Health Magazine
Diane Kruger Says She Works Less Since Becoming a Mom: 'Everything Changed with Motherhood'