Rachel Bloom and Husband Dan Gregor Welcome Daughter amid Pandemic: 'Emotionally Intense Week'

Rachel Bloom is a mom!

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, 32, welcomed a daughter with her husband Dan Gregor and shared that giving birth amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic made for an “emotionally intense week.”

“She’s here. She’s home,” Bloom wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside a sweet photo of her newborn resting on her chest.

Making her delivery all the more daunting, Bloom shared that she gave birth in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives,” she continued in her caption.

“As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm.”

Bloom shared that she and her baby are now at home resting.

“The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers,” the new mom wrote. “From those in our NICUS to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war.”

“Thank you thank you thank you. Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina,” Bloom added.

Bloom did not share her baby’s name, weight or actual date of birth.

The actress first announced she was expecting back in September after winning her first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Bloom, who won the Emmy for best original music and lyrics, slipped in the exciting news when asked backstage what she had planned next.

“More fun stuff. I have a tour right now called, ‘What Am I Going To Do with My Life Now?’ because the question I get asked is, what are you going to do with your life now?” she told reporters, adding that she would “hopefully write more Emmy-winning songs” as well.

“And also, I’m pregnant! So that’s what’s next for me,” she added, as the room burst into applause.

