Rachel Bloom Shares Footage of Herself Singing 'Space Jam' — While Giving Birth to Her Daughter

"I was making a labor playlist, and I was like, 'What's going to make me happy?' " the actress explained of her birthing music choice

Rachel Bloom fought labor pains by singing the theme song from a nostalgic '90s kids movie.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, 33, shared footage from her delivery room when she gave birth to her daughter in late March with husband Dan Gregor. In the video, Bloom sings the lyrics to "Space Jam" (by the Quad City DJ's for the 1996 movie of the same name) while laying on her hospital bed.

"You know, I was making a labor playlist, and I was like, 'What's going to make me happy? And what's going to make my vagina muscles wanna push a baby out?' There was only one answer," she joked to Meyers.

In the clip, Bloom gleefully mouths the words to the upbeat song as one of the doctors nearby says, "Are you going to post this on Instagram?" Which she indeed did, back in April, writing alongside the clip: "#tbt to welcoming my baby to the space jam."

Gregor also joined Bloom in the Late Night appearance, explaining one photo that showed him holding a "takeout Tupperware of placenta" after the birth. Bloom explained that they needed to bring the afterbirth to their doula, who couldn't be in the delivery room at the time due to the pandemic.

Announcing the birth of her child, Bloom wrote "She's here. She's home," on Instagram while revealing that her daughter was sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after the delivery.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives," she said in her caption at the time. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm."

"The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers," the new mom then added. "From those in our NICUS to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war.”

"Thank you thank you thank you. Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina," Bloom wrote.