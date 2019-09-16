Lady in Red! Rachel Bloom Dresses Up Her Baby Bump in Glam Gown After Announcing Pregnancy

Image zoom Rachel Bloom NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rachel Bloom is simply glowing.

Hot off the heels of her first Emmy win and the announcement that she’s expecting her first child on Saturday, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress and co-creator, 32, stepped out for night two of 71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

For her second red carpet appearance on Sunday, Bloom looked every bit the chic mama-to-be as she covered her baby bump in a side-draped, red dress with a low-cut neckline. The star accessorized the look with dainty, dangling earrings.

“Night two of the #creativeartsemmys. We valiantly lost to the theme song from ‘Succession,’ but I still got to do the opening number with some of the world’s best dancers, give [Kathryn Burns] her Emmy onstage and lecture people in my dressing room about I forget what, probably earthquake safety,” the star joked in the caption of an Instagram post including photos from the evening.

Image zoom Rachel Bloom y Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Bloom, who won the Emmy for best original music and lyrics on Saturday, slipped in the exciting baby news when asked backstage what she had planned next.

“More fun stuff. I have a tour right now called, 'What Am I Going To Do with My Life Now?' because the question I get asked is, ‘What are you going to do with your life now?'” she told reporters, adding that she would “hopefully write more Emmy-winning songs” as well.

“And also, I’m pregnant! So that’s what’s next for me,” Bloom revealed, and the room burst into applause.

The actress, who shared that she was three months along, added that although she initially planned to make the announcement on Instagram, she “might as well do it at an Emmy press conference.”

Image zoom Rachel Bloom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“So I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really f—ing cool!” quipped the star, who married husband Dan Gregor in 2015.

Bloom continued her celebrations online, sharing a behind-the-scenes video clip of her and her co-writers, Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen, clutching their statuettes.

“WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I’m pregnant,” she wrote in the caption.