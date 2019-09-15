Crazy Big Night! Rachel Bloom Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child After Winning an Emmy

Image zoom Rachel Bloom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rachel Bloom has plenty to celebrate!

After winning her first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, 32, announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Dan Gregor.

Bloom, who won the Emmy for Best Original Music and Lyrics, slipped in the exciting news when asked backstage what she had planned next.

“More fun stuff. I have a tour right now called, “What Am I Going To Do with My Life Now? because the question I get asked is, what are you going to do with your life now?” she told reporters, adding that she would “hopefully write more Emmy-winning songs” as well.

“And also, I’m pregnant! So that’s what’s next for me,” she added, as the room burst into applause.

The actress, who shared that she was three months pregnant, added that although she initially planned to make the announcement on Instagram, she “might as well do it at an Emmy press conference.”

“So I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really f— cool!”

Rachel Bloom

Bloom continued her celebrations online, sharing a behind the scenes video clip of her and her co-writers Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen clutching their statuettes.

“WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I’m pregnant,” she wrote.

For her big day, Bloom opted for a fun and chic blush-colored gown with a pair of fluttery sleeves and a dramatic slit. The actress accessorized the red carpet ensemble with a pair of golden heels and a matching pair of earrings.

Bloom and Gregor, who has written for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and How I Met Your Mother, have been married since 2015.