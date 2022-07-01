Rachel Bilson Reveals How She Helps Daughter, 7, Calm Down from Nightmares: 'Real Accomplishment'

Rachel Bilson is feeling proud of her recent mom win.

The Hart of Dixie star, 40, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, out now, that she's been helping daughter Briar Rose, 7, overcome her nightmares with a sweet gesture. Bilson shares Briar with ex Hayden Christensen.

"My daughter has been having nightmares," says the O.C. alum. "For me to be able to calm her down has just been a real accomplishment."

"I just wrap myself around her like we're a corn dog, and she feels better," Bilson shares.

The mom of one also recalls a recent time she felt proud of her little girl.

"I got my daughter to go on an upside-down roller coaster," she says. "I was so proud of her for being adventurous and then getting off and saying, 'That was terrifying. I'm never doing that again.' But at least she did it."

Christensen and Bilson, who cohosts a new podcast, Broad Ideas, with best friend Olivia Allen, welcomed their only child in October 2014, before calling it quits on their relationship in September 2017.

Last year, the actress spoke to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about how she and Christensen found the trick to successful co-parenting since their split.

"Communication is key and just being on the same page, so everything's about the kid," she said. "As long as you put the kid first, everything will be okay."