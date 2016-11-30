"She's talking so much, it's really sweet," Rachel Bilson tells PEOPLE of her 2-year-old daughter Briar Rose with beau Hayden Christensen

Rachel Bilson Jokes Daughter Briar Will 'Experience Sugar Overload for the First Time' This Holiday Season

The holidays are here and Rachel Bilson doesn’t plan on taking the time with her daughter Briar Rose for granted — or holding out on the best part of the season.

“Lots of cookies! She’s gonna experience sugar overload for the first time,” the actress, 35, tells PEOPLE of the traditions she excited to pass on to her 2-year-old little girl with longtime beau Hayden Christensen, 35.

“It’s just about being together as a family and really getting to play up Santa,” she adds. “I’m looking forward to that the most.”

The stylish (and philanthropic) mama shares that her daughter, who just celebrated her second birthday, is quite the chatterbox.

“She just turned 2 years old and she is just nonstop,” Bilson says of her book-loving little girl. “She’s taking dance class — it’s pretty cute! She’s talking so much, it’s really sweet.”

Aside from the sugar rush her parents will let her indulge in during the holiday season, Briar Rose will be exposed to another fun tradition that might pair well with those dance classes: singing!

“When we all get together for Christmas, everybody goes around and sings ’12 Days of Christmas’ and everyone has to sing a certain part, even if you’re tone deaf, which is always entertaining,” Bilson says.