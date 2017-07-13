Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"She always wants to put 'lipstick,' on which is always my ChapStick," Rachel Bilson tells PEOPLE of her 2½-year-old daughter's love for makeup

Rachel Bilson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Already Has Her Own Makeup Routine: She Applies Tinted ChapStick 'Very Liberally'

Briar Rose is learning from her mama.

The 2½-year-old daughter of Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen is only a toddler, but she’s already taking note about the importance of moisturizing.

“My daughter loves watching me get ready and do my makeup,” The O.C. alum tells PEOPLE. “She always wants to put ‘lipstick’ on, which is always my ChapStick.”

“She has her own Total Hydration Moisture + Tint in Rose Petal and she applies it very liberally,” explains Bilson, 35. “It’s so cute, and I love that it’s all natural so I don’t ever have to worry about her putting it all over her face.”

Now that she’s a parent, the Nashville star admits she doesn’t have the luxury of time when it comes to getting ready, so she has to get a little more creative — and minimal.

“Before I was a mom, I had more time to think about fashion, but with my busy lifestyle now, my style philosophy is much simpler,” she tells PEOPLE. “I like everything to be easy and comfortable.”

RELATED: Rachel Bilson Admits Daughter Briar Rose Is Already a ‘Fashionista’: She Loves to Wear ‘My Underwear on Her Head’

Not that anything in Bilson’s wardrobe will go to waste. Though Briar is a little young to be wearing her mama’s pieces out and about at the moment, the day will come when the star can pass them down.

“I think there a lot of things in my closet I’m saving for my girl,” Bilson says. “She will definitely get her fair share of fine handbags, but more importantly, sweaters and hats my grandmother knit.”