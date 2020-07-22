Airing on Zoom every day starting July 30, Rachael Ray's cooking camp will feature appearances from fellow celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman

Rachael Ray to Host Free Virtual Summer Cooking Camp for Kids - All the Details

For parents who are looking for a new way to entertain their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic while they wait for school to be back in session, Rachael Ray has you covered.

The chef and television personality, 51, is set to host a daily interactive free virtual summer cooking camp for kids and their families. Beginning July 30, Rachael Ray's Yum-O! Cooking Camp will last for just over two weeks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Presented by Shipt and powered by the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City and South Beach Wine & Food Festivals, each Zoom camp "session" will last about 45 minutes and teach children how to whip up some simple, tasty recipes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Rachael Ray

"This interactive online cooking camp will bring kids and their families into the kitchen with their favorite culinary stars, TikTok personalities and celebrity guests — live, every day for a summer program you won't want to miss!" the camp's website reads.

The target age group, according to the website, "is 8-15 years old, but everyone is welcome to join."

"We encourage parents to participate with their kids so they can produce the recipes along with the chef host and ensure kitchen safety," the site continues.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out What Was on the Menu at Rachael Ray's Beautiful Wedding Renewal

The camp's proceeds from optional online donations and sponsorships will benefit "two incredible organizations both of which provide support for youth development and empowerment: Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Rachael Ray Yum-o! scholarship for students to attend Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management."