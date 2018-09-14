Rachael Harris‘ little boy just got a new baby brother!

The Suits star and husband Christian Hebel welcomed their second child, son Otto Hebel, on Saturday, Aug. 25, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Harris, 50, and Hebel, 42, are also the proud parents of 2-year-old son Henry, whom they welcomed in July 2016.

“He joins big brother Henry Hebel in his attempt to expand his parents’ hearts more than they thought humanly possible,” her rep tells PEOPLE of the new addition, sharing a photograph of the sweet family of four.

Harris publicly confirmed her pregnancy during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan broadcast from the Bahamas in February, where she eagerly announced her news to the overjoyed hosts.

“I have some breaking news,” the Lucifer actress said. “Myself and my violinist husband Christian Hebel are expecting baby No. 2.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Rachael Harris and Christian Hebel John Sciulli/Getty

RELATED: Rachael Harris Marries Christian Hebel – See the Photos

Since Henry’s birth, Harris has taken to Instagram, where she jokingly refers to Hebel as her “trophy husband,” as a means to share her son’s greatest milestones as well as the family’s most touching moments.

In July, the star posted a cute photo of the two men in her life from Toronto, on set for Suits‘ eighth season, expressing her excitement to be reunited with the pair.

“So, so grateful to be working in 🇨🇦 on @suits_usa, but missing my boys tonight❤ Four more sleeps sweet Henry and @christianhebel❤😘 These two are my #mcm,” Harris captioned the sweet picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Raising a Beautiful Person

Hebel and Harris, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary this year, eloped in April 2015 in a small ceremony taking place at New York City’s City Hall.

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka — their two witnesses, alongside pal Kelly Ripa — introduced the duo, who later got engaged after attending the couple’s 2014 wedding in Capri, Italy.

In a moving Instagram post this past April, Harris sang her husband’s praises and thanked him for “the best gift” that is their little baby boy.

“Happy Anniversary @christianhebel❤ You are an ocean of love and consistency in my life and I am blessed beyond to have you as a partner in life,” the actress wrote.