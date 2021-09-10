Lucifer's Rachael Harris on How Her Surrogacy Journey Was Mirrored in Character's Birth Scene

"I felt like, 'Oh my gosh, they're writing our lives,'" Rachael Harris tells PEOPLE of the Lucifer season 4 episode when her character gives birth, while her surrogate was pregnant in real life

Rachael Harris has experienced a few major life moments while filming her Netflix series Lucifer over the past few years.

The actress, 53, reminisces with PEOPLE about the show's six-season run, including a fond moment that came about when her surrogate was pregnant with her second son Otto, 3, at the same time her character was on the show.

"My surrogate was pregnant when I was pregnant on the show, which was great," Harris recalls.

She bids farewell to her role of Dr. Linda Martin in the sixth and final season of Lucifer, which is now streaming on Netflix. The therapist character, who helps the Devil himself (Tom Ellis) confront his inner demons, gives birth to baby Charlie with the angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) in season 4.

"I felt like, 'Oh my gosh, they're writing our lives.' I for sure did," says Harris. "And also it was kind of great because I'm close with [showrunner] Ildy Modrovich and Ildy was like, 'I'm going to give Rachael a birth,' even though I wasn't able to actually have a birth. She was like, 'I want her to have that.' And it's kind of great that it's on film so that my boys, even though someday they'll find out that I didn't actually give birth to them, they'll get to see me and know that at that time, I was pregnant, that we were pregnant with Otto."

Rachael Harris Welcomes Son OttoCredit: Mrs. Cheryl Hines Kennedy Credit: Mrs. Cheryl Hines Kennedy

Harris, who also welcomed her 5-year-old son Henry via surrogacy with ex-husband Christian Hebel, 45, in 2016, has bonded with her costars over parenthood. "Lesley [Ann Brandt] and I had been talking about how we both became mothers," she says.

"When we met, we didn't have children at the time, and we both 'got pregnant.' And so behind the scenes, just meeting Tom's kids and we watched Kevin Alejandro's kids grow up," Harris continues. "And then getting to bring the kids to set and having Tom, the Devil, holding our babies has been really great."

The Hangover actress refers to her fellow cast members as "second family," as they were there when she and Hebel became parents. She also turned to Ellis, 42, and Woodside, 52, when she filed for divorce in August 2019.

"It's really highlighted the fact that I relied on seeing them and just having that feeling and support, especially from Tom," Harris explains.

"And just seeing his face and talking to him every day about what was going on, he and D.B., in particular, have been incredibly supportive. And I relied on them a lot because they had both been divorced and have children, so they were really, really great."