The Lucifer actress, 50, revealed the happy news on Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which has been broadcasting from Atlantis, Paradise Island, in the Bahamas all week.

After sharing a picture of her and her adorable 18-month-old son Henry, Harris announced that she had some “breaking news.”

“Myself and my violinist husband Christian Hebel are expecting baby No. 2,” she excitedly announced.

Harris and Hebel, 42, welcomed son Henry in July 2016. Since then, Harris has frequently used social media to document her son’s growth and share how happy she is to have him in her life.

In January, the Suits star celebrated her 50th birthday and posted an adorable picture of herself and Henry playing together in a ball pit.

“Best birthday gift ever to celebrate with this nugget at his happy place. Thank you @christianhebel for all of it❤ ALL OF IT. I’m so grateful for Dada and Henry so very, very much. #35neverfeltsogood 😉” she joked in the caption.

