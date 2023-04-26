Quincy Brown Tells PEOPLE Exclusively About 'Unique' Upbringing as Diddy's Oldest Son

Quincy Brown knows that he grew up under extraordinary circumstances.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the new Paramount+ series Family Legacy — narrated by the rapper, 31, who also appears with brothers Christian "King" Combs, 25, and Justin Dior Combs, 29, to talk about their dad, Sean "Diddy" Combs, 53 — the budding artist says witnessing hard work his whole life has been inspiring.

"I think I've been a sponge, and now I do so much," he tells PEOPLE of Diddy, whom he met as a child when the producer began dating late model Kim Porter.

"One of my passions, I'm very much into the art of acting, and then there's music. But just seeing how he's able to handle and juggle all these things, I took that from him as my most major takeaway."

Though Brown split his time between sides of his family in New York and Georgia as a kid, he got the full experience of growing up under the hip-hop mogul's wing when he and his siblings would join Diddy on tour.

"I think my pops felt safer with us there, no matter what it was. He needed his family there, and I think having your kids as your road dogs was a win-win. It made everything go better," says Brown.

Brown is also interested in ushering new talent into the industry, with sights set on his 16-year-old twin sisters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, whom he features in the video for his latest single, "Face Off."

"We don't need no contracts, no paper, but I'm my sisters' manager," he laughs. "I'm like, the uncle- dad-manager-protector, I'm claiming it. I want to be able to really guide them. I want them to really know the layers of everything you can do. They've expressed to me their passions, where they see themselves, so I'm kind of bringing them along on my ride a little bit because in a minute, it's going to springboard into their own journey."

Brown says that welcoming baby sister Love Sean, now 6 months, to the family has been "incredible."

"It's a beautiful thing to see life in front of you," he shares. "Especially at the age that I'm at. It's not like being 10 or 15 and seeing a baby."

"Now I got baby fever," he laughs." "I'm about to have a baby."

Brown's self-proclaimed baby fever is also spurred by his desire to, like Diddy, keep his mom's legacy alive. Porter died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

"I'm my mom's son, so therefore there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it," he tells PEOPLE. "What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."

Serving double duty on Family Legacy as the show's narrator, Brown says it felt like the right time to celebrate Diddy and all his accomplishments, as well as his title as "King of MTV."

Brown says, "With my pops having the most TRL appearances of anyone, he was like the King of MTV. So when this opportunity came along, it felt like the perfect moment to really represent my family."

Family Legacy is now streaming on Paramount+.