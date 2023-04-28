Quincy Brown Talks Losing Mom Kim Porter, Carrying on Her Legacy: 'So Much Life' (Exclusive)

Quincy Brown is dedicated to keeping his mom Kim Porter's memory alive.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the new Paramount+ series, MTV's Family Legacy — narrated by the rapper, 31, who also appears with brothers Christian "King" Combs, 25, and Justin Dior Combs, 29, to talk about their dad, Sean "Diddy" Combs, 53 — Brown opened up about how important his mom's legacy is to him.

"I'm my mom's son, so therefore there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it," he tells PEOPLE. "What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."

Porter died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Quincy Brown and Kim Porter. Quincy Brown / Instagram

Brown is also a protective big brother, carefully ushering his 16-year-old twin sisters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James into the industry as they start to plan their own creative paths. The twins are featured in the video for his latest single, "Face Off."

"We don't need no contracts, no paper, but I'm my sisters' manager," he laughs. "I'm like, the uncle- dad-manager-protector, I'm claiming it. I want to be able to really guide them. I want them to really know the layers of everything you can do."

"They've expressed to me their passions, where they see themselves, so I'm kind of bringing them along on my ride a little bit because in a minute, it's going to springboard into their own journey," he reasons.

Kim Porter and Quincy Brown. Quincy Brown / Instagram

Brown also shares that welcoming baby sister Love Sean, now 6 months, to the family has been an "incredible" experience for everyone.

"It's a beautiful thing to see life in front of you," he shares. "Especially at the age that I'm at. It's not like being 10 or 15 and seeing a baby."

"Now I got baby fever," he says with a laugh. "I'm about to have a baby."

Family Legacy is now streaming on Paramount+.