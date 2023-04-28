Quincy Brown Talks Losing Mom Kim Porter, Carrying on Her Legacy: 'So Much Life' (Exclusive)

Quincy Brown talks about how mom Kim Porter's legacy is living on through him and his siblings after her unexpected death at 47 in 2018

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 12:20 PM
quincy Brown, kim porter
Kim Porter, Quincy Brown and twins Jessie James and D'Lila Star . Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty

Quincy Brown is dedicated to keeping his mom Kim Porter's memory alive.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the new Paramount+ series, MTV's Family Legacy — narrated by the rapper, 31, who also appears with brothers Christian "King" Combs, 25, and Justin Dior Combs, 29, to talk about their dad, Sean "Diddy" Combs, 53 — Brown opened up about how important his mom's legacy is to him.

"I'm my mom's son, so therefore there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it," he tells PEOPLE. "What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."

Porter died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Quincy Brown, Kim Porter
Quincy Brown and Kim Porter. Quincy Brown / Instagram

Brown is also a protective big brother, carefully ushering his 16-year-old twin sisters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James into the industry as they start to plan their own creative paths. The twins are featured in the video for his latest single, "Face Off."

"We don't need no contracts, no paper, but I'm my sisters' manager," he laughs. "I'm like, the uncle- dad-manager-protector, I'm claiming it. I want to be able to really guide them. I want them to really know the layers of everything you can do."

"They've expressed to me their passions, where they see themselves, so I'm kind of bringing them along on my ride a little bit because in a minute, it's going to springboard into their own journey," he reasons.

Quincy Brown, Kim Porter
Kim Porter and Quincy Brown. Quincy Brown / Instagram

Brown also shares that welcoming baby sister Love Sean, now 6 months, to the family has been an "incredible" experience for everyone.

"It's a beautiful thing to see life in front of you," he shares. "Especially at the age that I'm at. It's not like being 10 or 15 and seeing a baby."

"Now I got baby fever," he says with a laugh. "I'm about to have a baby."

Family Legacy is now streaming on Paramount+.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Quincy Brown Tells PEOPLE Exclusively About 'Unique' Upbringing as Diddy's Oldest Son
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrCDzvpuTc6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Verified Me and #BabyLOVE getting ready for Coachella tonight!!! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨ 5h
Diddy Works Out with His 6-Month-Old Baby Love Sean Combs in Adorable Video
Diddy's Daughter Love Celebrates Her First Easter in Sweet Spring Photo Shoot — See the Shots
Diddy's Baby Daughter Love Celebrates Her First Easter in Adorable Springtime Photo Shoot
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpYd0IeDtbx/ diddy's profile picture diddy Verified BABY LOVE😎❤️ 2d
Diddy Enjoys Poolside Bonding Time with Baby Daughter Love: 'My Favorite Thing to Do'
diddy
Diddy Shares Rare Photo with All Seven of His Children: 'Nothing Else Matters'
Diddy's Daughter Love Calmly Sits to Get Her Hair Blow Dried in Adorable Video
Diddy's Daughter Love Calmly Sits to Get Her Hair Blow-Dried in Adorable Video — Watch!
Diddy Shares New Photo of Baby Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Diddy Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Daughter Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Diddy Shares a Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up From a Nap
Diddy Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Love's Serious Gaze After He Wakes Her Up from a Nap
Diddy Shares Photos of Three Older Daughters Looking All Grown Up: 'I Miss My Babies'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2qAK_J60V/?hl=en. Diddy/Instagram
Diddy Shares Photo of Older Three Daughters Looking All Grown Up: 'I Miss My Babies'
Diddy daughters, Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diddy Shares Sweet Bonding Moment Between Twins D'Lila and Jessie and Their Baby Sister Love
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn-OchCva5r/?hl=en. Diddy/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Diddy Shares Sweet Photos of 3-Month-Old Baby Daughter Love: 'I'm Big Love! She's Baby Love!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChMuj26rh2L/. Baylee Littrell/Instagram
Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's Son Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up on the Road with Musician Dad (Exclusive)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Every Day as a Dad of Two Brings 'Something Completely New'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
diddy
Diddy Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Love, 3 Months, Enjoying Bathtime: 'Hi Daddy'
diddy, Jessie combs, D'Lila Combs
Diddy Gifts Daughters Jessie and D'Lila Matching Range Rovers at Twins' Lavish Sweet 16
Diddy Shares New Photos of Baby Love as He Enjoys a Family Yacht Getaway
Diddy Shares Glimpses of Baby Daughter Love on Family Yacht Getaway — See the Photos!