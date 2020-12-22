Parents Say This Kid-Sized Weighted Blanket ‘Works Like a Dream’ — and It’s on Sale

Over the past few years, weighted blankets have been praised by many people with anxiety and insomnia because they provide a stress-relieving effect, known as pressure therapy, that may help calm you down. While you can definitely get one for yourself, a weighted blanket can also be a great solution for kids who toss and turn throughout the night.
When shopping for your little one, it’s important to find a design that’s appropriate for their body and bed size. The good news is that one of Amazon’s best-selling weighted blankets is on sale right now (including a bonus $10 off coupon!) and has thousands of positive reviews — many from happy moms and dads.
The Quility Premium Kids Weighted Blanket is made with seven layers of cotton and five pounds of glass beads, which is a suitable weight for kids 40 to 70 pounds. It has a removable duvet cover (available in aqua blue, pink, and gray) that’s a cozy addition for winter nights and can be detached come summer. The product’s description recommends the weighted section of the blanket be hand washed or dry cleaned, while the duvet cover can be machine washed on a gentle cycle.
Buy It! Quility Premium Kids Weighted Blanket, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $58.99); amazon.com
Many shoppers say the kid-size weighted blanket was an immediate game changer for their child’s quality of sleep. In a review titled “Works like a dream,” one shopper wrote: “Our youngest had been having troubles getting to (and staying) asleep, and we figured we'd give this a shot. Asking him how he'd slept the night before, he responded, ‘That's the best night's sleep I've had in years!’” “He's a pretty vocal kid about stuff he doesn't like, so this is a big deal.”
Another five-star-awarding parent wrote, “My 4-year-old has had night terrors since she was 2. Since purchasing this blanket five months ago, my daughter has not had a single night terror! It has been such a dramatic turnaround, and the only change we made was the weighted blanket.”
If customer reviews are any indication, this kids’ weighted blanket by Quility will be a saving grace for youngsters with sleep struggles. Add it to your virtual cart today while it’s still on sale.
