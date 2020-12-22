Parents Say This Kid-Sized Weighted Blanket ‘Works Like a Dream’ — and It’s on Sale

Many shoppers say the kid-size weighted blanket was an immediate game changer for their child’s quality of sleep. In a review titled “Works like a dream,” one shopper wrote: “Our youngest had been having troubles getting to (and staying) asleep, and we figured we'd give this a shot. Asking him how he'd slept the night before, he responded, ‘That's the best night's sleep I've had in years!’” “He's a pretty vocal kid about stuff he doesn't like, so this is a big deal.”