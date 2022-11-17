Questlove Announces Children's Book Debut with Middle-Grade Time Travel Novel 'Rhythm of Time'

Questlove hopes to "plant the seed" of creativity and possibility with readers and their parents in his debut children's book, a middle-grade novel titled The Rhythm of Time

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 12:59 PM
questlove
Photo: courtesy of Penguin Random House

Questlove is sharing his love of time travel and hip-hop with a young audience.

The multi-hyphenate — born Ahmir Thompson, originally known as the drummer for iconic hip-hop band The Roots — is releasing his first children's book, a middle-grade novel titled The Rhythm of Time, set to release in April 2023. Co-authored with New York Times bestselling and award-winning author S.A. Cosby, the series opener is published by G.P. Putnam's Sons, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

The book follows best friends Kasia and Rahim, two nerdy Black teenagers trying to navigate time travel, family and friendship in Philadelphia, the author/filmmaker's hometown.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about his upcoming release, Questlove, 51, explains that what started as a pandemic project has grown to encompass a lot of his favorite things.

"During 2020, I had a lot of time on my hands to tackle bucket list things I wouldn't have had time to otherwise. I had this burning desire, as a time travel obsessive myself, to knock this out," he shares.

Teaming up with Cosby to write the book, a friend who he'd wanted to collaborate with, was an "easy decision."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

questlove
courtesy of Penguin Random House

"I wanted to work with S.A. Cosby, who had been having a great year. We have a lot in common, so I felt that was like a natural fit for him to be the guiding light and help me," he says, adding that Cosby was the "adult in the room" when it came to the book's more technical details. "Because the one thing I wasn't too confident about, as much of a nerd as I am, I don't know the proper technical terms of time traveling."

The book's action sees Rahim and Kasia's parents involved in the action as well. It was important to Questlove to speak to both parents and kids through those characters.

"For a lot of kids of color, when you were growing up in the city, it's almost impossible to not be in a constant state of fight or flight," he says, referencing his own experiences having to "learn survival rules" growing up in Philadelphia in the 1980s.

Questlove notes that as a result of these upbringings, "parents might have a tendency to be very strict, just in the name of survival, for safety's sake."

"When you're living for safety, you're basically living a 24-hour existence, like, 'Okay, I made that 24 hours now. Next night? I made that one.' And as a result, it really doesn't leave much space for the idealized way that we see child-rearing in media. I wanted to have a kind of revision," he says.

In the book, Rahim and his father butt heads over the younger's love for his favorite hip-hop group, a situation Questlove recalls from his own childhood.

SA Cosby
Courtesy of Penguin Random House

"As much as I grew up in a musical household, there was definitely a time when my dad and I would have constant squabbles about the music I was getting into once I was a teenager, once I started listening to Public Enemy and LL and a lot of old school hip-hop," he shares. "He was like, 'ah, man you were so good when you were listening to John Coltrane.'"

Questlove hopes that through Rahim and his dad's connection, he can "plant a seed for parents," as well as readers.

"Because when you're writing kids' books, it's not just the kids that are in the room. There's also an adult in the room as well," Questlove adds. "I really wanted it to set an example for communication, for finding commonality among the two, like the parents in the book realize how much they have in common with their kids."

With The Rhythm of Time, Questlove hopes to instill some of the common themes he carries through music, filmmaking and his other creative endeavors.

Questlove
Questlove. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"One is that creativity is key. I feel like creativity is the portal, the release and the world of magic that oftentimes kids — especially kids that look like me — really don't have the luxury to indulge in," he notes.

"I also want to instill confidence in people to reimagine things that we were taught and reverse them," he continues. "Failure doesn't mean that, 'It's over and move on to something else.' Failures, I see them as a way to learn the lesson."

"It wasn't my intention to preach to the kids, but for me, this is the creative way that I can show people where my life is and also plant seeds in their lives as well," he adds.

The Rhythm of Time hits bookshelves on April, 18, 2023.

Related Articles
Mary J Blige Reveals Her Debut Picture Book, 'Mary Can!'
Mary J. Blige Announces Her Debut Children's Picture Book, 'Mary Can!': 'Nothing Is Impossible'
Elvis Costello
Brutal Youth: Elvis Costello Grapples with Growing Up on His Electrifying New Record
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
'Spare': Inside the Heavy Meaning of Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Title
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Shakira Drops Breakup Ballad with Ozuna https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5y6xLpRwx4&list=PL4324C6BD2E9BA7F8&index=3
Shakira Walks Around with a Hole in Her Chest in 'Monotonía' Music Video amid Gerard Piqué Split
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Will Smith's 3 Children: Everything to Know
danny boyle, keanu reeves
'The Matrix' Is Getting a Dance Stage Show Adaptation from 'Slumdog Millionaire' Director Danny Boyle
Eesean Bolden with NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard for Culture Jam Vol. 2
Kawhi Leonard Is Working on 'Culture Jam Part 2' : 'He's Very Hands-On' Says Partner Eesean Bolden
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Writes Debut Picture Book, 'I Have a Superpower' : 'Children Truly Are Our Future'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Ludacris kid's book
Ludacris Says He's Raising His Four Daughters to Embrace Their Individuality and Find Purpose
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett
Elizabeth Olsen and Husband Robbie Arnett Write Kids' Book About 'Self-Care'
Andrea Bartz
'We Were Never Here' Author on Movie Adaptation and Real-Life Trip That Inspired Deadly Thriller
Camila Alves Just Try One Bite
Camila Alves McConaughey Wants to Inspire Healthy Eating with Funny Kids' Book 'Just Try One Bite'
Jon Gosselin attends Brooke & Mark's Marriage Soiree "The Magic Of Hollywood" at the Houdini Estate on June 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Brooke Lewis and Mark
Jon Gosselin Drops Brand New Single 'Voicemail': 'Let's Go!'