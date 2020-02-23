Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child, a Baby Boy

Image zoom Quentin Tarantino (R) and wife Daniella Antony Jones/Getty

Quentin Tarantino is a dad!

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, 56, welcomed his first child — a baby boy! — with wife Daniella on Saturday.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child,” his rep said in a statement to TMZ and E! News.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the child was born in Tel Aviv, Israel.

A rep for Tarantino did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Quentin Tarantino (L) and wife Daniella Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino’s Becoming a Dad! All About His Past Romances, from Mira Sorvino to Margaret Cho

The couple announced that they were expecting a child in August 2019.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby,” the couple confirmed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

Tarantino and Daniella, who is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick, first met in 2009 while the director was in Israel promoting his film, Inglourious Basterds.

They later got engaged in June 2017, and married in November 2018 in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony. Tarantino had never been married, previously explaining that work monopolizes his time.

Image zoom Quentin Tarantino

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars 2020: Here’s the Best Picture, Leading Actor/Actress and Director Nominees

The new arrival comes at a time when Tarantino is potentially slowing down his career. The industry veteran with a cult following revealed in a July GQ Australia interview that he plans on making just one more feature film after his most recent, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” he shared. “I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

Tarantino was nominated for Best Director at this year’s Academy Awards for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, as well as Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. The film took home the prizes for best motion picture – musical or comedy and best screenplay at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

“Overjoyed and so proud of my husband ❤️ (also for his Hebrew!) @onceinhollywood,” Daniella, 36, captioned a Jan. 6 photo of Tarantino onstage, accepting one of his Golden Globes.