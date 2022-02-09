Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Expecting Second Baby Together

The couple already shares son Leo, whom they welcomed February in 2020

Baby No. 2 is on the way for Quentin Tarantino!

The 58-year-old film director and his wife Daniella are expecting their second child together, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The news comes two years after the couple welcomed their first baby together, son Leo, in February 2020.

Tarantino and Daniella, who is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick, first met in 2009 while the director was in Israel promoting his film Inglourious Basterds. The couple got engaged in June 2017, and married in November 2018 during an intimate Los Angeles ceremony.

Daniella Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino Credit: Antony Jones/Getty

Last year, Tarantino gave a rare peek into his life as a dad while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel on an episode of his late-night talk show.

Tarantino insisted that his baby boy's name was not, in fact, inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio, despite having worked together on Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," the director said at the time. "There's nothing wrong with that, but … he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."

"So he's a lion. That's how we thought about him," the Oscar winner added.

Tarantino and his family are currently living in Tel Aviv, Israel — and the location has seemingly inspired Leo's speech.

"He's talking — they're not necessarily words, but he makes himself understood," the director said back in June. "He can only say one word and that is 'abba,' which is the Hebrew word for 'dada.' And a third of the time, he means me."