Quentin Tarantino Says Son Leo Can Watch Kill Bill as Early as Age 5: 'Depends on His Interest'

"If we're judging by me, I saw a lot of stuff early on when it came out," Quentin Tarantino explains of his own experience growing up watching a variety of movies at a young age

In his house, Quentin Tarantino says Kill Bill is a family film.

The filmmaker, 58, shares 17-month-old son Leo with wife Daniella, whom he wed in 2018, and in a new interview with Deadline, Tarantino shares when he intends to introduce his movies to his child. The Oscar winner is known for his bloody, R-rated hits like Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and more.

"That depends on his interest. If we're judging by me, I saw a lot of stuff early on when it came out, you know, so I would imagine [early]. If I had to imagine, he would probably, as a little boy, be most attracted to Kill Bill, anywhere between 5, 6 or 7," he says.

"I saw Point Blank when it came out in '68, when I was between 6 and 7. All the exalted New Hollywood movies, those were the movies I grew up watching, and that's a big part of what [my] next book's about," explains Tarantino. "I'm writing about some of these movies from my perspective now, but I always touch on my perspective from when I first saw them."

Tarantino, who just debuted a novelization of his latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also offered rare insight into his life as a father, sharing that spending time at home during quarantine was "wonderful" for him.

"I can say very easily, this last year we had to live through the quarantine like everybody else, but aside from that, this last year was an absolutely wonderful year," he says. "Everyone got huddled in their houses for quarantine, but this was the year I intended to spend at home anyway. It's the first year of my son's life. I was planning on being there, all the time. And I was writing the second half of my novel."